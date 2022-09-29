Police: 3-year-old girl dies after tree branch falls on camper in ‘freak accident’

Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park...
Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park and campground site.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child was struck and killed by a tree branch at an area campground this week.

The Ocala Police Department reports the incident happened on Tuesday at an RV park and campground at Oak Tree Village on Blitchon Road, about 75 miles outside of Orlando.

The tree limb hit a 3-year-old girl who was camping at the site with her family in what officers are calling a “freak accident,” according to WCJB. Authorities said the girl was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to officials, the girl was next to your 5-year-old sister when the branch fell but she was not injured.

Ocala police did not immediately release the family’s name.

The tree fell before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Lamb arrested for an alleged armed robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD arrest armed robbery suspect at his home
Timothy Smotherman, 19, charged following a juvenile's suspected drug overdose.
Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he...
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school

Latest News

Name and possible charges against the owner not released.
More than a dozen dogs rescued, one dead, after animal cruelty investigation
KSP said 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba was last seen at his home.
Golden Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
BG shoe store donates sneakers Jennings Creek Elementary students
BG shoe store donates sneakers Jennings Creek Elementary students
Golden Alert issued for Pulaski man with Alzheimer's
Golden Alert issued for Pulaski man with Alzheimer's