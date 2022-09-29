Police: Man identified himself as officer, offers students candy

Bowling Green Police Department.
Bowling Green Police Department.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department are investigating an incident after a male identified himself as a police officer and offered students candy while they were walking home from school.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan approached two students walking home from Potter Gray School and offered them candy.

The students declined the candy and the subject told them he was a police officer and showed the students the badge, officials said.

Police say they made contact with the driver of the car who told officers he was in the neighborhood campaigning. The individual is not a police officer in Bowling Green or in any nearby counties. Officials did not release the identity of the individual as it’s unclear if he faces any charges at this time.

Kentucky law for impersonating a peace officer states that “A person is guilty of impersonating a peace officer if he pretends to be a peace officer, or to represent a law enforcement agency or act with the authority or approval of law enforcement agency, with intent to induce another to submit to the pretended official authority or otherwise to act in reliance upon the pretense to his prejudice.”

While this individual may have identified himself as an officer, it’s not clear that he did so to gain anything.

“BGPD has taken appropriate action to ensure this incident does not occur anymore in the future,” the post stated. “We are glad this incident was not a true “Stranger Danger”, but we want to use it as a teaching moment and reminder that children should be counseled to never approach vehicles or subjects offering something to them. Stay safe Bowling Green.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Lamb arrested for an alleged armed robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD arrest armed robbery suspect at his home
Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with what appears to be a firearm.
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Timothy Smotherman, 19, charged following a juvenile's suspected drug overdose.
Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville
It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he...
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school

Latest News

View From The Hill: Nursing, Physical Therapy among the highlights of the 20th anniversary of the College of Health and Human Services
Police respond.
Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital
Lane closures (gfx)
BGMU announces continuing work on Bypass infrastructure replacement
Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for wire fraud