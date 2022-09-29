Remaining Dry into the Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for mostly clear and once again chilly conditions overnight, as readings fall into the upper 40.  We’ll rebound nicely into the mid to upper 70s Friday with a dominant ridge of high pressure in control.  Expect a little more cloud cover for the weekend off the remnants of IAN.  At the moment, the forecast track keeps the system well east of our area, but a few of the outer bands could reach our Eastern counties Saturday and Sunday.  Models currently give that scenerio about a 20%-30% chance of occurring.  Otherwise, we should have a dry weekend for the majority of the viewing area with temps expected in the mid 70s.  Dry weather continues into next week with Fall like air in place.  Look for mainly sunshine through Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT : Mostly Clear and Cool.  Low 47. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 49. Winds NE at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible East . High 75. Low 55. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 98 (1953)

Record Low Today: 31 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:32 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.25″ (-1.14″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-2.66″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Lamb arrested for an alleged armed robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD arrest armed robbery suspect at his home
Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with what appears to be a firearm.
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Timothy Smotherman, 19, charged following a juvenile's suspected drug overdose.
Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville
It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he...
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school

Latest News

Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible for a few this weekend!
Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible for a few this weekend!
Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible this weekend!
Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible for a few this weekend!
A slight chance of rain this weekend
Our Pleasant Weather Continues!
A slight chance for rain this weekend
Our Pleasant Weather Continues!