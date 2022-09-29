Remaining Dry into the Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for mostly clear and once again chilly conditions overnight, as readings fall into the upper 40. We’ll rebound nicely into the mid to upper 70s Friday with a dominant ridge of high pressure in control. Expect a little more cloud cover for the weekend off the remnants of IAN. At the moment, the forecast track keeps the system well east of our area, but a few of the outer bands could reach our Eastern counties Saturday and Sunday. Models currently give that scenerio about a 20%-30% chance of occurring. Otherwise, we should have a dry weekend for the majority of the viewing area with temps expected in the mid 70s. Dry weather continues into next week with Fall like air in place. Look for mainly sunshine through Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT : Mostly Clear and Cool. Low 47. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 49. Winds NE at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible East . High 75. Low 55. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 98 (1953)

Record Low Today: 31 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:32 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.25″ (-1.14″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-2.66″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

