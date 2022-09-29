Russellville Police investigate shooting, 1 injured

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital.

Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home.

They said one bullet hit a man living there.

Ronald Dilliha was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police are still investigating the incident.

