Russellville Police investigate shooting, 1 injured
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital.
Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home.
They said one bullet hit a man living there.
Ronald Dilliha was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police are still investigating the incident.
