Russellville Police investigate shooting, 1 injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital.

Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home.

They said one bullet hit a man living there.

Ronald Dilliha was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police are still investigating the incident.

