VIDEO: Skeleton’s Lair returns for 2022 Halloween Season

Amy Burge, owner of Skeleton's Lair Scream Park, is here with Allie to talk about what they have going on this Halloween season.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park is back once more with frights and horrors for all this Halloween season.

Skeleton’s Lair is an outdoor scream park on Cemetery Road just outside of Bowling Green.

This haunted attraction takes you on a journey through multiple haunted houses, a haunted hayride and a 3-D maze.

This year they have a special guest to horror movie fans delight.

On Oct.14-15, Douglas Tait, who played as a stunt double for Michael Myers in the movie, “Halloween Kills”, will be there in costume for a special photo opportunity.

He’s also one of only two actors to play Michael Myers and Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th series.

Tate will only be there for that special weekend, but Skeleton’s Lair will be open every Friday and Saturday in October.

For more information or to buy tickets online, you can visit their website.

