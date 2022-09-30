U.S. 31-W Bypass lanes to re-open over weekend, close again on Oct. 3

By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will reopen lanes on the U.S. 31-W Bypass for the coming weekend but will close again on Monday, Oct. 3 starting at 6 a.m.

The closure will be from Broadway Avenue to East 10th Street and will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

The next phase will close the U.S. 31-W Bypass from East 10th Avenue to Collett Avenue from Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m..

Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be maintained as much as possible, however, local traffic may have to use the alleyways for access.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic, delays, and should seek an alternate route if possible.

Message boards to warn motorists will be placed.

This closure is a continuous series of closures that will take place in the coming weeks and months by BGMU.

