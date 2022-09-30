Arrest warrant issued for man who allegedly murdered daughter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden.

Daquanna Bowden, who was found dead in Damian Bowden’s apartment on Scottsville Road on September 9. Several days later, authorities began searching for Bowden along with Daquanna’a car.

Meanwhile, Daquanna’s vehicle was recovered by the Metro Nashville Police Department last Friday, officials said. Inside the car, officials located evidence that further connected Damian to the murder of his daughter.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says DO NOT approach Damian Bowden as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Contact police with any information about the whereabouts of Damian Bowden.

Additional images of Damian, along with his tattoos can be viewed below:

