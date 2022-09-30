BGHS announces 2022 Hall of Honor inductees

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School has announced the 2022 Class for the Hall of Honor.

Roy Beard with the class of 1973, Mac Jefferson with the class of 1990, and Sasa Mandrapa with the class of 1997 will be inducted at a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14.

After graduating, Beard went on to graduate from Centre College in 1977. Beard currently serves as the President of Gaddie-Shamrock LLC which is based in Columbia, Kentucky.

His work for Gaddie Shamrock has led him to serve as President of various highway associations. In addition to his professional career, Beard took over the play-by-play duties as the voice of Bowling Green High School Football in 2000 from his father Monie after his death in 1999.

During that same time, Roy and his family raised over a quarter million dollars to honor his father through their work for the past 22 years with the Monie Beard Golf Tournament.

Those funds have supported the BGHS football program as well as awarded numerous scholarships to BGHS students.

Jefferson went on to graduate from the University of the South in 1994 and is now a Financial Advisor for Baird Private Wealth Management in Bowling Green. Mac worked for Hilliard Lyons from 2005 until the firm merged with Baird in 2019. Prior to joining Hilliard Lyons, he served as a portfolio manager with BB&T, where he managed over $200 million in discretionary assets.

Sasa Mandrapa fled the war in Bosnia as a 17-year-old to move to Bowling Green where he enrolled as a student at BGHS. Working his way up from dishwasher at Brickyard Cafe, Sasa started his first restaurant in 2007, The Bistro. He is currently the owner and executive chef of The Bistro, Novo Dolce, The Next Door Lounge, Pub by Novo, Burger & Bowl, and his newest venture, Toro.

He has been nominated multiple times for Small Business Person of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. His philanthropic work in the community ranges from his work with various non-profit organizations to his work following the December 2021 tornadoes to provide meals to those impacted by the storms.

