Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have identified the man accused of trying to give candy to two Potter Gray Elementary school students, and have charged him with impersonating a peace officer.

In a police report released today, Robert Sharp admitted he was passing candy out to kids in the neighborhood as he campaigned for 1st District Constable on September 28, 2022. The report further explains that Sharp told Bowling Green Police he was a police officer on two separate occasions; in person when he showed Officer Stephen Irvin a badge on September 28th, and on the phone with Major Josh Hughes on September 29th. So now Sharp is facing two counts of impersonating a peace officer.

According to the report, Sharp also told BGPD he was a Nashville police officer, but Nashville Metro says he has never worked for them. And Sharp has a badge from the Millersville Tennessee Police Department, but they say he was fired on January 20, 2022, and they want their badge back. Sharp also has a Reserve Officer badge.

Police have tried to make contact with Sharp since yesterday, but have not been successful at this time.

Below is a previous story we posted on this incident:

The Bowling Green Police Department gave an update on an incident of a male identifying himself as a police officer and offering students candy while they were walking home from school.

Police said after a thorough investigation and consulting the Commonwealth Attorney, they believe they have probable cause the man committed the criminal offense of “Impersonating a Peace Officer.”

Bowling Green Police say they have now obtained a warrant for his arrest, and are actively trying to locate him.

According to a previous post on the agency’s Facebook page, a male subject in a black sedan approached two students walking home from Potter Gray School and offered them candy.

