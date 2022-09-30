Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery hosts tornado relief event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the one-year anniversary of the December tornadoes approaches, many Bowling Green residents are still on the road to recovery.

Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery is working to help them walk it.

The group was set up at the SOKY Marketplace Wednesday evening. This was just one of the several events the group has put on, each meant to provide victims access to resources they need.

All events provided a free meal, as well as booths with experts to talk about insurance and contracting issues, mental health, clean up, and other tornado needs.

“It’s just amazing to be able to help them and to know that you’re making a difference and kind of paying it forward. I was not impacted, I’m so thankful that I was not,” said Kentucky legal aid Lead Disaster Response Attorney, Kristy Vick Stratton. “Being able to help those who were, I feel like I just gave you a lot of words, but at the same time, I can’t put into words, how much I love what I do and just being able to help these people.”

For more information on Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery, or to volunteer, visit their website.

