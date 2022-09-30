CASA of SouthCentral KY fall 2022 bourbon raffle starts Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are now available for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southcentral Kentucky fall 2022 bourbon raffle.

CASA is an organization that provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in SOKY foster care and family courts They service the areas of Warren, Barren, Metcalf, and Hart County.

The volunteers are a voice for the children and work with Guardian ad litem, social workers, and attorneys to ensure the child is in a safe environment and work towards permanency for the child.

“Sometimes during the court process with these children, the cost of volunteers is the only constant the child has,” Melinda Hill, the Executive Director of CASA said, “So we’re very thankful for our volunteers the time they put in, and they are definitely changing a child’s story.”

CASA was selected by Buffalo Trace as one of its donation winners and will be raffling off a full flight of Wellers which includes: W.L. Weller Whiskey: W.L. Weller 12-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon” Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and W.L. Weller Antique 107 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey as well as other Buffalo Trace Brand Bourbons such as a Colonel Taylor Single Barrel and others that have been donated.

“It’s a big deal. It is a very big deal,” Kyle Roby, a CASA board member said, “And I want to say thank you to Clay Pendleton, who is a former board member and was the one who kind of got this going and got us selected.”

The raffle starts Friday and will continue until October 29th. Tickets can be purchased online or in person from a CASA board member for $50. You can also call the office at 270-782-5353.

Tickets are limited and only a total of 500 are being sold. You can also donate to CASA here.

