BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are chilly to start, but a nice warm up is on the way later!

Cool start, but much more pleasant later

Expect a pleasant afternoon with highs warmer than yesterday - we’re going to be in the mid 70s! We’ll be cool and brisk with temperatures back into the low 50s and upper 40s. The weekend also looks dry and cooler. Rain showers from the remnants of hurricane Ian stay to our east. A high pressure system will keep us dry throughout the work week! Temperatures will slowly get warmer as well - by Wednesday highs will be near 80.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 49. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 75. Low 52. Winds NE at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 98 (1953)

Record Low Today: 31 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:32 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.25″ (-1.14″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-2.66″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

