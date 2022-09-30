Cool start, but much more pleasant later

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are chilly to start, but a nice warm up is on the way later!

Cool start, but much more pleasant later

Expect a pleasant afternoon with highs warmer than yesterday - we’re going to be in the mid 70s! We’ll be cool and brisk with temperatures back into the low 50s and upper 40s. The weekend also looks dry and cooler. Rain showers from the remnants of hurricane Ian stay to our east. A high pressure system will keep us dry throughout the work week! Temperatures will slowly get warmer as well - by Wednesday highs will be near 80.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 49. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 75. Low 52. Winds NE at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 98 (1953)

Record Low Today: 31 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:32 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.25″ (-1.14″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-2.66″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say
Thomas Lamb arrested for an alleged armed robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD arrest armed robbery suspect at his home
Bowling Green Police Department.
UPDATE: BGPD search for man accused of impersonating an officer

Latest News

Cool start, but much more pleasant later
Cool start, but much more pleasant later
Thursday Evening Forecast
Remaining Dry into the Weekend!
Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible for a few this weekend!
Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible for a few this weekend!
Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible this weekend!
Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible for a few this weekend!