Hay bale art: the seventh annual county-wide art competition for Logan County residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the Hay Bale Trail’s 7th year back to Logan County, and community members are getting more and more creative.

“We have saw some of the most amazing creations in the last seven years. It’s hard to believe some people are as creative as they are. We’ve had the Disney castle, we’ve had the ‘UP’ house, said the executive director of Logan County tourism, Dee Dee Brown.

Brown says last year they had hay bales lined up for up to 65 miles. Those bales could be found in Russellville, Adairville, Auburn and Lewisburg Kentucky.

“The furthest one from Russellville took about 30 minutes to get there, so they’re all over the place,” said Brown.

One father son duo competed for their fifth year competing in a row.

The father, Joey Eaton, explained that his wife was, and has always been, the brains behind the operation. Himself and his son help her to complete the vision and then they make it into a reality on real hay bales.

Joey Eaton says, “She sends me to the store to buy the spray paint and I execute the vision, so that’s kind of the idea.”

This year, Joey and his son, Vincent Eaton, made their hay bales specific to Adairville Elementary School’s theme this year for all parents and students to see as they drive in.

“In our school our theme this year is peace love learn, and so we did like the peace sign for sign language, the love sign and the learn sign was a little bit too complicated to like spray paint so we just did a book,” explained the seventh grader, Vincent Eaton.

On October 14th the winners will be announced by facebook vote.

If you still want to participate in the painted hay bail competition for the annual Hay Bale Trail you can email logankytourism@att.net, and if you want to vote on the winning hay bales, you can visit the Logan County tourism facebook page here.

