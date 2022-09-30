Kentucky Electric Co-Op prepares for Hurricane Ian relief

Paducah, Ky. (WBKO) - As the federal government and other organizations respond to the devastating Hurricane Ian, some power company employees in Paducah are making preparations to help in the recovery efforts.

Kentucky Electric Cooperative line workers competed at a skills and safety event in the Commonwealth, and are now getting ready to put those skills to use to help people affected by the storm.

Dozens of contractors from Kentucky Co-Ops and more than 70 linemen are ready to be sent South to help.

“When you head out on something like this, you really don’t know what you’re getting into. You don’t know what’s going to be left when you get there, if anything,” said Ryan Heath from Nolin RECC.

Kentucky Electric Co-Op also said mutual aid preparations for Ian began last week, and involved other power providers, federal energy agencies, disaster response representatives and energy industry associations.

