Ky. governor to promote safe transportation manual

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes improved transportation for all users of the state’s highway system, announced the publication of the “Complete Streets, Roads and Highways Manual” on Friday, September 30.

Produced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the manual provides guidance for transportation planning organizations and agencies to promote equitable and safe roadway designs that prioritize safety, convenience and comfort for all road users.

The new manual, which is available online here, represents the first update in 20 years of Kentucky’s pedestrian and bicycle travel policy.

“Highway safety has been one of my top priorities,” Gov. Beshear said. “And that means safety for everyone who uses our transportation system – motorists, motorcyclists, transit riders, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The new manual was designed to equip transportation planners, engineers, agencies and all Kentucky communities with guidance, recommendations and resources.

It was developed with input from federal, state and local transportation partners. It can be updated as technology advances and best practices evolve.

“This new, all-inclusive multi-modal transportation plan is smart and safe, and something we can be proud of. This is exciting for Kentucky,” Bike Walk Kentucky board member Sharon Brown said.

“Historically, streets, roads and highways were designed around cars and trucks. Today, our transportation planners and designers approach their tasks holistically, taking the needs of all users into account and building accordingly,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “There’s no one-size fits all recommendation as roadway features must be tailored to fit the community context.

To elevate the state’s safety and equity priority, Secretary Gray signed an official order outlining KYTC’s policy to meet needs of all users and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act when planning, building, rehabilitating and maintaining all state-maintained streets and roads.

