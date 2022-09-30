KYTC District 3 Traffic Updates for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839, and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community. Motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. Traffic around Moore Road has been shifted to a temporary alignment. Motorists are urged to reduce their speed and remain vigilant in this area as road crews will be working near the highway. Access to Moore Road from KY 90 will temporarily be severed as the new road alignment is constructed in this area. Residents along Moore Road can use KY 839, Chenoweth Road, or Wilborn Road as an alternate route.