Movie to film in Barren County next month

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s all lights, camera, action in Glasgow as Hollywood comes to town.

Barren County announced on Facebook American Cinemas International will be filming a movie there next month, and say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV.

They also said to keep an eye on social media for calls for extras, crew members and more.

You can find more information on the Glasgow-Barren County Kentucky Tourism Facebook page.

