October begins just as September ends!

Dry and mild for awhile
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A beautiful week ended on a beautiful note today! Gorgeous fall weather keeps on rolling.

Lots of sunshine through the weekend

The weekend also looks dry and mild. Rain showers from the remnants of Hurricane Ian stay to our east. A high pressure system will keep us dry through next week! Temperatures will slowly get warmer as well - by Wednesday highs will be near 80. A weak front may arrive Thursday night with little more than some clouds along with a cool down for Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 75. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 74. Low 49. Winds NE at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 77

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 99 (2019)

Record Low: 33 (1949)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.39″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-2.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Moderate (5265 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 5.8 (Moderate - Ragweed)

