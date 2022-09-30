October begins just as September ends!
Dry and mild for awhile
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A beautiful week ended on a beautiful note today! Gorgeous fall weather keeps on rolling.
The weekend also looks dry and mild. Rain showers from the remnants of Hurricane Ian stay to our east. A high pressure system will keep us dry through next week! Temperatures will slowly get warmer as well - by Wednesday highs will be near 80. A weak front may arrive Thursday night with little more than some clouds along with a cool down for Friday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 75. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 8 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 74. Low 49. Winds NE at 11 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 77
Today’s Low: 45
Normal High: 78
Normal Low: 54
Record High: 99 (2019)
Record Low: 33 (1949)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.39″)
Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-2.91″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 6:30 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 15)
Mold Count: Moderate (5265 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Moderate (5)
Pollen: 5.8 (Moderate - Ragweed)
