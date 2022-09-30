State Sen. C.B. Embry has died after an ongoing battle with cancer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - State leaders and lawmakers confirmed Friday morning that former State Senator C.B. Embry, R-Morgantown, has died after an ongoing battle with cancer.

Embry submitted his resignation from the General Assembly on Monday.

He served in both the House of Representatives serving District 17 and District 6 as a Kentucky Senator.

Embry was elected 12 times to five different public offices that included mayor, a county judge-executive and in the General assembly.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon tweeted about the death this morning.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator and State Representative C.B. Embry,” Harmon wrote. “C.B. made a lifelong commitment to being a servant leader, driven by his faith, his family and his love of our great Commonwealth.”

