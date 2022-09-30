WCPL announces next executive director

Courtney Stevens
Courtney Stevens(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees has announced Courtney Stevens as the new Warren County Public Library Executive Director.

Stevens is replacing Lisa Rice, who is retiring in this role on April 1, 2023.

Stevens will serve in a transitional role, beginning immediately, giving her the opportunity to work in tandem with Rice for the next six months.

Stevens has served as the Community Outreach Manager for the past three years, and has worked in expanding and strengthening the library’s partnerships with schools, businesses, other government agencies and many in the early childhood field.

“The Board is very confident in their choice of leadership, acknowledging Courtney’s demonstrated commitment to the library and to the staff members who bring such expertise and experience to the team,” the board wrote in a release. “The Board wishes to thank the staff for the invaluable role they played in the hiring process. Courtney’s experience, innovativeness, and drive make her an ideal fit to lead the Warren County Public Library for the next stages of growth.”

