Woman faces over 15 charges of cruelty to animals; over 12 dogs rescued from camper in Edmonson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over a dozen dogs were rescued on Saturday from deplorable conditions in a camper in Edmonson County.

The dogs are now in the care of the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.

Edmonson County authorities closed the humane society in their county after allegations of animal cruelty back in 2016.

“It took a lot of maneuvering and trying to get the dogs during range to make space for them coming in, but we knew it couldn’t wait,” says Leah Lawrence, a manager at the adoption center of the humane society.

Zailey is just one pup of over a dozen that are now at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, fighting several medical conditions.

“We’ve gotten several adult dogs and then also some puppies, we had one that had a pretty severely injured eye that’s getting a lot of medical care right now, but also some teeny tiny puppies that obviously had just been weaned that were pretty malnourished,” adds Lawrence.

Sadly one of the dogs that was rescued, did not survive.

“The dog that we were not able to save was one that was already in the last stages of her life. So she was an older dog that probably had been ill for a very, very long time. She had multiple health issues that were really affecting her quality of life,” Lawrence says they made sure the dog felt as much love as possible during the last moments.

Court documents show Deborah Jeanette, the owner, is facing 15 counts of cruelty to animals in the second degree.

Joe Daugherty, the dog warden in Edmonson County, says these cases are not tolerated.

“We do not want people mistreating animals and Edmonson County, we have a wonderful county there and wonderful people, and we don’t want people coming into our county thinking that they can do these evil things,” adds Daugherty.

Those with the humane society say if you see something, say something.

“If you know the situation that’s in any way similar to this, you know, we want to be a resource for our community and we want people to reach out to us if they have concerns about their friends or neighbors that may be in a similar situation,” also says Lawrence.

Joe adds that he is grateful for the help he received in helping these animals from all the various agencies.

Another case of animal cruelty in Edmonson County happened in July of this year.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.