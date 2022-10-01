Football Friday Night, 9-30-22
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 7 of high school football is the start of district play. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina come together to break down these matchups including the biggest game of the week in all of Kentucky.
Final
Bowling Green 28
South Warren 24
Final
Warren East 56
Warren Central 20
Final
Glasgow 55
Adair County 12
Final
Franklin-Simpson 49
Russell County 13
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.