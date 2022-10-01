Football Friday Night, 9-30-22

WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 7 of high school football is the start of district play. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina come together to break down these matchups including the biggest game of the week in all of Kentucky.

Game of the Week: Bowling Green defeats South Warren

Final

Bowling Green 28

South Warren 24

FFN Week 7: Warren East stays undefeated with a win over Warren Central

Final

Warren East 56

Warren Central 20

FFN Week 7: Glasgow with a huge victory over Adair County

Final

Glasgow 55

Adair County 12

FFN Week 7: Franklin-Simpson cruises past Russell County

Final

Franklin-Simpson 49

Russell County 13

