Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom now open every weekend through October

Kentucky Kingdom is debuting an enchanting fall experience that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is debuting an enchanting fall experience that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom is now open every weekend through the month of October as part of the theme park’s expanded fall season.

Guests will have a chance to see more than 1,000 illuminated pumpkins, glowing rides and buildings, and multiple pumpkin-themed displays, according to a release.

The park will also be offering fall-themed food, activities and more.

“Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom is an experience that guests of all ages will enjoy this fall,” Carly Uglow, Director of Sales & Marketing at Kentucky Kingdom said in a release. “With our park decked out for the season, families are sure to make memories worth repeating. We’re excited to show the community this new family tradition that will quickly become a fall staple for every Louisvillian!”

The experience is free with park admission. Guests who purchase a 2023 season pass will also have access to this year’s Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom experience.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

