BGPD Chaplain Bill Wade passes away

BGPD Chaplin, Bill Wade
BGPD Chaplin, Bill Wade(BGPD Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced the passing of Chaplin Bill Wade.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the BGPD made the announcement in a Facebook post that read,

“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Chaplain Bill Wade. Bill selflessly served the City of Bowling Green and the Police Department for the last 3 years. He helped many department and community members cope during the tornado response. Chaplain Wade also served for many years in the Living Hope Baptist Church community.

Bill was a friend and mentor to many people in our community and the department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

He will be sorely missed.”

BGPD Facebook post announcement on Chaplain Bill Wades passing
BGPD Facebook post announcement on Chaplain Bill Wades passing(BGPD Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barren County say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV.
Movie to film in Barren County next month
Robert Sharp faces 2 counts
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
Bowling Green Police Department.
UPDATE: BGPD search for man accused of impersonating an officer
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Arrest warrant issued for Damian Bowden in connection to his daughter's murder.
Arrest warrant issued for man who allegedly murdered daughter

Latest News

The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg...
The late John Prine honored today with unveiling of the new “John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam”
No. 7 Kentucky vs No. 14 Ole Miss
UK loses in heart-breaking fashion at Ole Miss 22-19
Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to...
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron
Glasgow Chose as Set to Shoot a Movie
Glasgow Chose as Set to Shoot a Movie