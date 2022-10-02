BGPD Chaplain Bill Wade passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced the passing of Chaplin Bill Wade.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the BGPD made the announcement in a Facebook post that read,

“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Chaplain Bill Wade. Bill selflessly served the City of Bowling Green and the Police Department for the last 3 years. He helped many department and community members cope during the tornado response. Chaplain Wade also served for many years in the Living Hope Baptist Church community.

Bill was a friend and mentor to many people in our community and the department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

He will be sorely missed.”

BGPD Facebook post announcement on Chaplain Bill Wades passing (BGPD Facebook)

