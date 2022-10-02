Fantastic Fall Weather Keeps on Going!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first weekend of October is closing out on a NICE note this evening! Expect more bright, sunny days and clear, cool nights as a new weeks gets underway.

Tranquil early-autumn weather rolls on into the first full week of October! We’ll have fair skies with a slow moderating trend between Monday and Thursday. Highs climb a few degrees above seasonal averages into the low 80s Thursday before a weak cold front arrives Thursday night. This front ushers in much cooler air for week’s end. We will be looking at scattered frost potential over the weekend, as many overnight lows dip into the 30s. Daytime highs also drop into the 60s by the weekend. We could use rain, but at this time, there is no real chance for seeing it through at least Sunday, and probably beyond!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 76. Low 47. Winds NE at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 43. Winds NE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 78. Low 49. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 98 (2019)

Record Low: 29 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Moderate (5265 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 5.8 (Moderate - Ragweed)

