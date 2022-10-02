Fantastic Fall Weather Keeps on Going!

Still no shot at rain this week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first weekend of October is closing out on a NICE note this evening! Expect more bright, sunny days and clear, cool nights as a new weeks gets underway.

Rain not in the cards anytime soon
Rain not in the cards anytime soon(WBKO)

Tranquil early-autumn weather rolls on into the first full week of October! We’ll have fair skies with a slow moderating trend between Monday and Thursday. Highs climb a few degrees above seasonal averages into the low 80s Thursday before a weak cold front arrives Thursday night. This front ushers in much cooler air for week’s end. We will be looking at scattered frost potential over the weekend, as many overnight lows dip into the 30s. Daytime highs also drop into the 60s by the weekend. We could use rain, but at this time, there is no real chance for seeing it through at least Sunday, and probably beyond!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 76. Low 47. Winds NE at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 43. Winds NE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 78. Low 49. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 98 (2019)

Record Low: 29 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Moderate (5265 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 5.8 (Moderate - Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Sharp faces 2 counts
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
Barren County say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV.
Movie to film in Barren County next month
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 9-30-22
The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg...
“John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” unveiled in Muhlenberg Co.

Latest News

Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Musician HARDY recovers after tour bus accident
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
John Prine Memorial Park Dedication
Hundreds of Kentucky Basketball fans camped out for tickets to Big Blue Madness.
Big Blue Madness tickets sell out within hours