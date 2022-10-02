The late John Prine honored today with unveiling of the new “John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg County with the unveiling of the new “John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam.”

If you have ever heard the song called “Paradise” by the late John Prine, you would know he is writing about his parent’s small town known as Paradise in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

His wife, Fiona, says she knew all about “Paradise” the moment her and John met.

“I met John more than 30 years ago and within the first 12 hours of knowing him, I knew all about this place, honestly,” says Fiona.

“Muhlenberg County, Paradise, Rochester Dam, the cousins, the relatives in Kentucky. It was one of the big connections that he and I had together.”

In 2020, John Prine passed away at the age of 73 due to complications from COVID-19.

Today, October 1st, 2022, the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission honored Prine, his family and his legacy by unveiling the new John Prine Memorial Park of Rochester Dam.

“It is such a beautiful area with the Rochester Dam over here on one side and the Green River behind us,” says Fiona.

“John was all about family, and, of course, I am really grateful that I have my three sons and my grandchildren. This will be a place that we will come to for sure.”

Prine was deeply revered by many residents of Muhlenberg County. So much so, the month of October has officially been dedicated to the late singer and songwriter.

“We will continue to honor him fondly and proudly. Therefore, I, Curtis McGehee, Judge of Muhlenberg County, do hereby declare the month of October as John Prine Month from the year 2022, and every year forward.” Curtis McGehee, Judge-Executive of Muhlenberg County, proclaimed.

Fiona Prine says that none of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication from the people of Muhlenberg County.

“It means the world. It means when I am back home in Nashville working and I have a maybe not-so-great day, I can think about this place, think about this place named after John. I hope that me and my family will come back here many times.” Fiona says.

The Prine family says they plan to collaborate with Muhlenberg County leaders to figure out new ways to help the park grow more and more each year.

