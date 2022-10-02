A quiet end to Saturday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a quiet close to our Saturday! Temperatures drop to the low 50s late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The sweater will be needed for early risers Sunday!

The weekend continues to look dry and mild. Rain showers from the remnants of Hurricane Ian stay to our east. A high pressure system will keep us dry through next week! Temperatures will slowly get warmer as well - by Wednesday highs will be near 80. A weak front may arrive Thursday night with little more than some clouds along with a cool down for Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. High 76. Low 51. Winds NE at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 74. Low 47. Winds NE at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 46. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 97 (2019)

Record Low: 32 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Moderate (5265 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 5.8 (Moderate - Ragweed)

