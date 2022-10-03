11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It wouldn’t be fall in Bowling Green without the annual scarecrow trail at Lost River Cave.

The park’s 11th annual trail is looking to be the biggest yet, with over 95 scarecrows.

All the scarecrows are provided by local businesses in the hopes of winning bragging rights and Lost River Cave gear.

This year though, voting has changed a bit.

“So typically, people could go in the gift shop and vote but this time we put the voting online, it will last through the entire Scarecrow Trail,” said Maegan Williams, Event Sales Manager for the park. “So voting is October 1 through the 23, and the winners will be announced on Halloween.”

To cast your vote, or for more information on the Scarecrow Trail, visit the Lost River Cave website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.