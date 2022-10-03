Judge dismisses lawsuit involving horses in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a Christian County couple filed a lawsuit against Barren County officials involving the 2019 seizures of their horses, a Barren County Judge has dismissed the suit.

Greg Turner, Brittany Turner, and BG Stables were trying to sue thirteen people including Judge-Executive Michael Hale and his wife Shani Hale, magistrates Jeff Botts, Trent Riddle, Carl Dickerson, Tim Coomer, Mark Bowman, Kenneth Sartin, and Billy Houchens; and Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong. Shelley Furlong, the Barren County Animal Control officer, Steve Bulle, and Suzanna Johnson were also listed in the suit.

The lawsuit called for a jury trial in the case, payment for compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees/court costs, and interest charged on the money rewarded.

Greg Turner pleaded guilty to nine counts of cruelty to animals in 2021 after he was confronted with a board and care invoice, which exceeded $35,000.

In Judge John Alexander’s dismissal issued Friday, he cited a number of reasons for his decision including Turner’s guilty plea in Barren District Court.

“As part of his agreement to plead guilty, Greg Turner agreed to forfeit the horses that were the subject of the criminal prosecution. The issue of ownership was not litigated in Barren District Court. Neither the guilty plea nor the Barren District Court’s judgment of guilt and forfeiture order have been set aside,” the court document states.

Additionally, the court document also cited a statute of limitations, ‘sovereign immunity, and qualified immunity’ as grounds for dismissal. The Turners’ lawsuit was filed after the one-year limitation that is state law.

“Claims against the Magistrates and the County Judge-Executive in their official capacities are in practical effect claims against Barren County itself,” the document states.

The full judgment can be viewed below:

