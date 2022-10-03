Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers

KSP Logo
KSP Logo(Kentucky State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers.

State police say current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 28.

The upcoming cadet class is scheduled to start Feb. 28.

The agency says starting salary for sworn officers is $61,500 annually, one of the top five in the state.

To apply, visit the state police website.

