KYTC District 3 releases traffic impact report through Oct. 7

All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Crews are expected to work on the Exit 6 ramps at KY 100. The work will take place during the day time and the signals will be placed on flash. The intersections will be controlled by flaggers. The ramps will remain open during the process. Please slow down and use caution in this area. Delays are possible.

Interstate 165

A project to resurface Interstate 165 and KY 9007 from the interchange with I-65 to U.S. 231 in Warren County continues. Crews will be working on various ramps. Some ramp closures are expected to take place.

A bridge painting project at the exit 7 interchange will create lane closures on I-165 in the area of the bridge. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph in this section.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 20-mile marker to the 28 mile marker.

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will continue next week. Motorists can expect lane closures from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph.

Barren County

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839, and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community. Motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. Traffic around Moore Road has been shifted to a temporary alignment. Motorists are urged to reduce their speed and remain vigilant in this area as road crews will be working near the highway. Access to Moore Road from KY 90 will temporarily be severed as the new road alignment is constructed in this area. Residents along Moore Road can use KY 839, Chenoweth Road, or Wilborn Road as an alternate route.

KY 2207 South Fork Road (mile point 3.2 – 4.5) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project along KY 2207 from Bayles Road extending north to US 31E will continue. This resurfacing project will make improvements to roadside features including curve super-elevations, drainage structures, roadside slopes, shoulders, and ditches. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

KY 249 Roseville Road (mile point 10.9 – 16.3) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project continues on KY 249 Roseville Road beginning at the north end of Skaggs Creek Bridge and extending north to the intersection with U.S. 31-EX. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

Metcalfe County

Mosby Ridge Road (mile point 0.2)– A project to replace a bridge on Mosby Ridge Road in Metcalfe County has begun. The project has closed the road at the bridge over East Fork Little Barren River at mile point 0.2. The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-September. Motorists may follow the detour which utilizes Society Hill Road, KY 533 – Breeding Hill Road, and Lewis Free Road.

Glasgow Road (mile point 5.0 – 6.3)- A resurfacing project is expected to begin on U.S. 68 beginning from Depp Road and extending east to KY 3234. Crews are expected to be working both days and nights to complete this project. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

Simpson County

KY 73 (mile point 7.1 to 9.2) – Crews will be working on the shoulders in this section.

KY 73 (mile point 9.3 to 19.3) – Paving in this section is expected to continue. Motorists should expect flaggers and delays.

Warren County

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.

U.S 31-W Bypass – An update to the ongoing utility project on the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has been released. All lanes will reopen for the weekend, but will close the U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to E. 10th Street from Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. The next phase will close the U.S. 31-W Bypass from E. 10th Avenue to Collett Avenue from Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

KY 3225 River Street – Crews will be working on paving the entire route. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays.

