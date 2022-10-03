Metcalfe County receives $1.5 million grant to improve infrastructure

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Edmonton this morning to award Metcalf County $1,568,171 in funding for projects that would improve the county’s infrastructure.

Harold Stilts, Metcalfe County Judge Executive says that, “It’s a great investment into our infrastructure.”

Community Block Development Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) funds will allow the county to build a new food bank distribution building and resurface the parking lot. The park currently provides free public meeting rooms as well as meals and shelter to the county’s homeless population.

Two separate grants will address water line extensions in the county. The extension will allow underserved areas to receive clean drinking water. Seven families in the county will have access for the first time after the project is complete.

These improvements are meant to help rural communities move forward and prepare them for future opportunities.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said, “We’ve got 11-billion dollars of investments coming into Kentucky and 33,000 new jobs have been created since we took office. Those investments and the way that we’re revolutionizing our economy are going to create great opportunity for Kentuckians and so we want to make sure that every community is prepared and has the infrastructure it needs to prepare for those jobs of the future.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.