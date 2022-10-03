New trolley arrives in Bowling Green

New trolley arrives in Bowling Green
New trolley arrives in Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The newest addition to Bowling Green tourism is here, the trolley is now at the Railpark.

Though it currently is unavailable for rides, the trolley is now stationed at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum.

Bobby Rabold, a board member at the Railpark, says the trolley should be running next year for its historic route through Bowling Green including the Corvette Museum, the Railpark, and Western Kentucky University.

Tours will be Thursday through Sunday, May through September.

Though if you’re anxious for a ride now, the trolley is available to rent.

You can call the Railpark at 270-745-7317 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg...
“John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” unveiled in Muhlenberg Co.
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Robert Sharp faces 2 counts
Bowling Green Police identify man accused of impersonating officer
Barren County say the film will be sold to Hallmark or UpTV.
Movie to film in Barren County next month
BGPD Chaplin, Bill Wade
BGPD Chaplain Bill Wade passes away

Latest News

11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
No rain for the forseeable future
Warming up later this week!
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Edmonton this morning to award Metcalf County $1,568,171 in...
Metcalfe County receives $1.5 million grant to improve infrastructure
Photo: LRC
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering