New trolley arrives in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The newest addition to Bowling Green tourism is here, the trolley is now at the Railpark.

Though it currently is unavailable for rides, the trolley is now stationed at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum.

Bobby Rabold, a board member at the Railpark, says the trolley should be running next year for its historic route through Bowling Green including the Corvette Museum, the Railpark, and Western Kentucky University.

Tours will be Thursday through Sunday, May through September.

Though if you’re anxious for a ride now, the trolley is available to rent.

You can call the Railpark at 270-745-7317 for more information.

