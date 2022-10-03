October off to a cool start!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re off to another brisk and crisp start to the day! Temperatures will flirt with the low 50s for much of our morning, so go ahead and grab the sweater for any early morning plans!

A high pressure system continues to dominate south central Kentucky, so the dry stretch will continue! We’re mainly sunny through this afternoon and pleasant with highs back in the mid 70s. We’ll see a steady warm up this week as well! By Wednesday, daytime highs climb to the upper 70s and we break into the low 80s Thursday. Our afternoon temperatures dip for the weekend with highs only in the 60s. Overnight lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s, so expect a very COLD Sunday morning commute.

