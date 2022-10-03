PNC Bank reopens Russellville Road branch after repairs from 2021 tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Road branch of PNC Bank is now open again after being repaired from damages from the 2021 tornadoes.

PNC leaders and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening on Monday.

In the days following the tornadoes, PNC used a 40-foot mobile branch to the Russellville Road location’s parking lot, where it served the banking needs of customers and residents for seven months.

“As a Main Street bank, PNC cares deeply about our customers and the communities we serve, and the opening of the newly renovated Russellville Road branch demonstrates our commitment to the continued recovery, resilience and financial wellness of Bowling Green,” said PNC Regional President Kristen Byrd.

Among the new digital technologies installed at the Russellville Road branch are two video banking machines, which enable customers to complete transactions seven days a week and during extended service hours.

“We are grateful for PNC’s longtime support of our region’s dynamic business landscape,” said Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “As our community continues on the journey to recovery, the reopening of PNC Bank’s Russellville Road branch represents a meaningful milestone in our local rebuilding efforts.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.