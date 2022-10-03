Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County

(Road closures in Midland)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Franklin has temporarily closed a section of U.S. 31-W in downtown Franklin until Thursday, Oct. 6.

The closure is from Kentucky Avenue to Madison Street and started Monday, Oct. 3 for maintenance on the brick crosswalks in the area.

Motorists should seek an alternate route and expect extra traffic in the downtown area of Franklin.

