Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Franklin has temporarily closed a section of U.S. 31-W in downtown Franklin until Thursday, Oct. 6.

The closure is from Kentucky Avenue to Madison Street and started Monday, Oct. 3 for maintenance on the brick crosswalks in the area.

Motorists should seek an alternate route and expect extra traffic in the downtown area of Franklin.

