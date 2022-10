Sports Connection 10/2 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We welcome the start of spooky season as district play begins during Week 7 of high school football. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb join forces to break down monster matchups and are joined by Logan County wide receiver Ryan Rayno and Allen County-Scottsville middle hitter Ana Walker.

Sports Connection 10/2 - Ryan "Liquid" Rayno Interview

Sports Connection 10/2 - Ana Walker Interview

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.