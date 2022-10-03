Warming up later this week!

No rain for the forseeable future
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fantastic fall weather keeps on going! Expect plenty more sunshine moving into midweek.

80s showing up by Thursday

Warm days and cool nights continue through Thursday. Expect a warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s Thursday. On Thursday night, a weak cold front sweeps through with nothing more than a few clouds. This system, however, ushers in much cooler air for Friday into Saturday! Afternoon readings dip into the 60s with lows at night plunging into the 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost Friday night with a possibility for widespread frost Saturday night. We will see some moderation in temperature early next week. There is still no real chance at rain through at least next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 75. Low 44. Winds NE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 46. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 83. Low 51. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 97 (2019)

Record Low: 33 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.29″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:26 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 /Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Moderate (5881 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 5.3 (Moderate - Ragweed)

