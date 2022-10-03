VIDEO: Women’s Fund Dinner set for Oct. 18 in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky is hosting their annual Women’s Fund Dinner in Bowling Green on Oct. 18.

The dinner will be at the Knicely Conference Center and will begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $35.

The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky is created and maintained by female philanthropists and is “dedicated to improving the quality of life for women, children and families in South Central Kentucky.”

