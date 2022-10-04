14th District Soccer Tournament: Purples, Gators advance to championship crusing past Spartans and Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Gators took on the Warren Central Dragons on Monday night at Bowling Green Junior High (The Pit) for a place in the 14th District Championship.

With a final score of 1-0, the Gators advance to the 14th District Championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Gators take down Dragons in 14th District Tournament

The Purples of Bowling Green faced off against the Spartans of South Warren to clinch the last spot in the championship.

Purples cruise past the Spartans, with a final score of 2-1.

Purples cruise past the Spartans to go into the 14th District Championship

The 14th District Championship for boys soccer will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Pit.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.