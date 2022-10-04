14th District Soccer Tournament: Purples, Gators advance to championship crusing past Spartans and Dragons
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Gators took on the Warren Central Dragons on Monday night at Bowling Green Junior High (The Pit) for a place in the 14th District Championship.
With a final score of 1-0, the Gators advance to the 14th District Championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Purples of Bowling Green faced off against the Spartans of South Warren to clinch the last spot in the championship.
Purples cruise past the Spartans, with a final score of 2-1.
The 14th District Championship for boys soccer will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Pit.
