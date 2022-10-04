Callie Bauer earns third C-USA Setter of the Week Award

Setter of the Week, Callie Bauer
Setter of the Week, Callie Bauer(C-USA Twitter)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas -- (WBKO) Conference USA announced volleyball’s weekly award winners on Monday after WKU swept FIU and Charlotte inside Diddle Arena this past weekend.

Setter Callie Bauer was noted for her performance, gaining conference and national recognition.

The redshirt freshman who leads the conference in assists per set (10.85), is settled in at 14th in the country in total assists (586) and assists per set, while picking up 60 more helpers against FIU and Charlotte in conference action.

WKU will be back in action next Sunday, October 9 at noon inside Diddle Arena where the Hilltoppers will take on the Roadrunners of UTSA for the first meeting since 2019. The match will be available on HSSN on Facebook and 102.7 ESPN radio.

