Graves Gilbert Clinic hosts drive thru vaccine clinic

Graves Gilbert Clinic will hold a drive thru vaccine clinic at two locations until the end of...
Graves Gilbert Clinic will hold a drive thru vaccine clinic at two locations until the end of the month.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic’s annual drive thru flu clinic returns this year to offer residents a fast, convenient, and safe way to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations can be received at their main location (201 Park Street) through October 21st or their Family Care Center (2724 Nashville Road), October 17th through the 28th. Both locations will be open between 9AM and 4PM.

Omicron Bivalent COVID boosters are also available but can only be obtained by appointment. Call 270-780-0554 to schedule a booster appointment.

The clinic strongly recommend that anyone over the age of six months receive the flu vaccination. Receiving the vaccine helps prevent serious complications from infection and also controls the spread of the virus. Individuals that are immunocompromised also benefit from family and community members receiving the shot.

Speak with your primary care physician or specialist for information on vaccinations.

