Hardin County woman accused of performing sexual acts on 7-year-old for money

Brittany Jameson, 31
Brittany Jameson, 31(Hardin County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman is in jail after she was accused of engaging in sexual acts with a child.

Court documents said Brittany Jameson, 31, confessed to photographing herself performing sexual acts with a 7-year-old boy.

She told investigators she took the photos with the purpose of selling them for money. The photos were found at the child’s home.

Jameson was arrested and charged with promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

She is currently being held in Hardin County Jail.

