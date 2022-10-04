Inflation is carving up pumpkin prices

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for cheap thrills this Halloween season, you may want to consider ditching the jack o’ lantern.

Just Piddlin Farm owner Chip Willingham says, across the board, the cost of growing pumpkins has gone up.

“We’re probably 50 to 55% higher in fertilizer costs, seed cost went up as well,” Willingham said. “Seed cost went up another 10 to 15%, then chemicals that you use for weed control and insects and disease, they went up as well.”

With eight acres of pumpkin patch to maintain, it hasn’t been cheap for the farm this fall.

“With fungicides, insecticides, everything, it’s roughly around $2,000 an acre just to keep everything healthy.”.

Though Just Piddlin has raised prices elsewhere around the farm, like admission and baked goods, rather than raising the price of pumpkins.

“A few other little items went up a little bit but nothing real significant. We know that everybody else is struggling. This is a fun recreational activity,” Willingham said. “We’d like people to come out and have a good time and so we want to make sure it’s affordable.”

At the end of the day, Willingham says local farms still tend to be cheaper than most commercial stores.

“Compared to the big chain markets, we’re very competitive and actually a little bit cheaper in a lot of cases,” Willingham said. “The good thing about it with here, you know where it’s coming from, it’s coming from the farm”

Forbes reports that, overall, food prices have increased 11.4%. from August of last year.

