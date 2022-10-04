It’s National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday!

National Taco Day started in 2009.
National Taco Day started in 2009.(Joshua Resnick via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and is a day to chow down on the tasty delight.

Grab a shell, whether it’s hard or soft, and stuff it with whatever your heart desires -- some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans – a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

National Taco Day started in 2009.

Many restaurants are offering deals to commemorate the occasion, but some promotions may require you to download an app. Check locally to see what’s offered in your area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg...
“John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” unveiled in Muhlenberg Co.
Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.
Woman charged with attempted murder and castration of boy, police say
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County
Judge dismisses lawsuit involving horses and Barren County officials.
Judge dismisses lawsuit involving horses in Barren County

Latest News

Country icon Loretta Lynn has died at age 90.
Loretta Lynn dies at age 90
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California