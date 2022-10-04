October’s 3 degree guarantee: Megan’s Mobile Grocery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s 3 degree charity is Megan’s Mobile Grocery!

For every forecasted high that is within 3 degrees of the actual high, South Central Bank will make a donation to Megan’s Mobile Grocery. For about 2 years, this charity has been helping low income neighborhoods in our local communities to provide access for affordable food options. They are a teamwork effort and go to dozens of spots throughout the week and work around the clock. The mobile bus is combating food deserts, serving low income families, and making a positive difference in our community.

