Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time.

Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates.

CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big factor is the skills gap among working-age people.

The council unveiled the plan Monday. To increase adult accessibility to higher education, the plan calls for a one-stop student information portal with adult-learner information, including available financial aid.

The plan also proposes expanding financial assistance and simplifying admissions.

