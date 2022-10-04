Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college

(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time.

Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates.

CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big factor is the skills gap among working-age people.

The council unveiled the plan Monday. To increase adult accessibility to higher education, the plan calls for a one-stop student information portal with adult-learner information, including available financial aid.

The plan also proposes expanding financial assistance and simplifying admissions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg...
“John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” unveiled in Muhlenberg Co.
Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.
Woman charged with attempted murder and castration of boy, police say
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County
Judge dismisses lawsuit involving horses and Barren County officials.
Judge dismisses lawsuit involving horses in Barren County

Latest News

Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need
October’s 3 degree guarantee: Megan’s Mobile Grocery
October’s 3 degree guarantee: Megan’s Mobile Grocery
October’s 3 degree guarantee: Megan’s Mobile Grocery
3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Megan's Mobile Grocery
New trolley available to rent in Bowling Green
New trolley available to rent in Bowling Green