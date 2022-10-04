BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday! Some areas will see patchy fog through the morning commute, so make sure to give yourself extra time this morning and use low beams.

Some morning fog possible, then sunny later! (WBKO)

As we transition closer to noon, temperatures make it to the upper 60s. Expect another pleasant and warm afternoon with highs back in the mid 70s again. Warm days and cool nights continue through Thursday. Expect a warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s Thursday. On Thursday night, a weak cold front sweeps through with nothing more than a few clouds. This system, however, ushers in much cooler air for Friday into Saturday! Afternoon readings dip into the 60s with lows at night plunging into the 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost Friday night with a possibility for widespread frost Saturday night. We will see some moderation in temperature early next week. There is still no real chance at rain through at least next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 75. Low 42. Winds NE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 46. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 83. Low 51. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 53

Record High Today: 92 (1903)

Record Low Today: 26 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.25″ (-1.77″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-3.29″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

