Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

