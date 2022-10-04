Warming Up, then Cooling Down!

Frost a good possibility this weekend
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was a virtual carbon-copy of our Monday, with sunshine wall-to-wall and pleasantly warm temps. Readings climb a bit through Thursday before cooler air arrives.

Highs reaching the 80s Thursday

Expect a warming trend over the next two days. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday and into the low 80s Thursday. On Thursday night, a weak cold front sweeps through with nothing more than a few clouds. This system, however, ushers in much cooler air for Friday into Saturday! Afternoon readings dip into the 60s with lows at night plunging into the 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost Friday night with a possibility for widespread frost Saturday night. We will see some moderation in temperature early next week. There is still no real chance at rain through at least next Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76. Low 46. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 83. Low 51. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. High 70. Low 37. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 92 (1959)

Record Low: 26 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.41″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:25 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 /Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Moderate (5373 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 4.8 (Moderate - Ragweed)

